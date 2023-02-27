Rangers Royals Spring Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) beats the tag by Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager to steal first base during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's average salary rose 14.8% to a record $4.22 million last year after the end of the lockout, boosted by big deals for Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.

The rate of increase was the highest since a 17.7% increase in 2000 to $1.61 million, according to final calculations by the players’ association.