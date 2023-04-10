Phillies Rangers Baseball

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung (6) gets set in the batter's box as the pitcher's clock winds down during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

 Emil T. Lippe

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's new rules designed to speed pace of play and encourage more action seem to be working through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season.

Batting average is up 16 points, stolen bases have spiked 30% and the average game time is down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport's lowest since 1984.

