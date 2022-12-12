Braves Athletics Brewers Trade Baseball

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras flys out in a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 11 in Atlanta.

 AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledges he paid a substantial price to acquire Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade.

Anthopoulos believed adding one of the game’s top catchers was worth the cost.