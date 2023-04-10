0I7A4634.jpg

Rice Lake’s Wyatt Kunesh slides to safety as Altoona’s Evan Gustafson stands ready to catch the ball on Monday at Cinder City Park.

 BRANDEN NALL

The Altoona Railroaders had a beautiful, sunny home opener Monday at Cinder City Park. Even better, they came out with an 8-4 victory over the Rice Lake Warriors.

Altoona’s Keaton Camastral started on the mound at the top of the first.

