Rails starting pitcher Mason Lange on the mound against Regis on Monday in Altoona.

 Special to The Leader-Telegram

A timely 2-out hit by Colin Boyarski helped propel Altoona to a 5-3 victory over Eau Claire Regis at Bement Field in Altoona Monday night. The game pitted two, long-time rivals in a match up that felt more like a postseason contest than a non-conference game.

For Rails (15-3) coach Craig Walter, having Boyarski deliver in a big situation was no surprise.

