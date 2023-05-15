A timely 2-out hit by Colin Boyarski helped propel Altoona to a 5-3 victory over Eau Claire Regis at Bement Field in Altoona Monday night. The game pitted two, long-time rivals in a match up that felt more like a postseason contest than a non-conference game.
For Rails (15-3) coach Craig Walter, having Boyarski deliver in a big situation was no surprise.
“He’s been as clutch as any hitter we’ve had the past couple of years,” Walter said of his senior catcher. “You kind of expect it. That’s his swing. He’s found that little rhythm and groove.”
Regis, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Chase Kostka singled to drive in Cole Selvig, who had reached on a single. The Ramblers (14-2) extended their lead to 3-0 in the third, as Zander Rockow led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on an errant throw, then scored on a ground out by Sam Knickerbocker.
Caden Weber then singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. He would score on a two-out single to left field by Selvig, who finished with a game-high three hits.
At that point, it looked like that might be all the Ramblers would need to pick up a victory. Senior Patrick Callaghan, who started on the mound for Regis, retired the first 11 Altoona batters he faced.
“Give him credit,” Walter said of Callaghan’s early dominance. “He threw strikes and changed speeds and did a really good job of keeping us off balance.”
With two-outs in the fourth inning, the Rails did what they’ve been doing most of the season. They responded by putting pressure on their opponents.
“This is very typical of how we’ve played,” Walter said. “We tend to be slow starters. But we’ve got good hitters and if we put guys on base, good things can happen.”
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, the Rails broke through, getting back-to-back singles from Trent Cornell and C.J. Varsho. Both would score as a result of Rambler miscues to make the score 3-2.
In the fifth inning, Altoona loaded the bases with two outs on a single by Cameron St. John and back-to-back walks by Cornell and Varsho. Boyarski then stepped up and punched a single up the middle to score two and give the Rails a 4-3 lead.
“It was a big at bat, we were down by one” Boyarski said. “I was just thinking move the ball to the outfield — get something so the runners could score and do something that would help the team.”
Altoona tacked one more run on in the fifth, taking advantage of another Regis miscue.
“We were just one pitch away,” Regis coach Andy Niese said. “We had two or three defensive miscues that really hurt us. Typically we are the ones that benefit from that stuff, but Altoona is a really good team and we gave them a few extra outs and they cashed in on it.”
The Rails got solid outings on the mound from junior Mason Lange, who started and went five innings, allowing three runs and sophomore Kellen Smith. Smith pitched the final two frames, striking out three and not allowing a hit to hold off the Ramblers.
“We saw some good pitching here tonight.” Niese said. “If there’s a benefit from a loss, it’s that we were in a close game and we saw good pitching.”
The Ramblers are scheduled to play at St. Croix Falls on Friday and at Cumberland on Saturday.
The Rails will play a Middle Border Conference home and away series with Amery on Tuesday and Thursday.