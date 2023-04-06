Orioles Rangers Baseball

Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc (25) is congratulated by catcher Jonah Heim after logging the final strike out of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have already gotten quite a bit of a relief after spending all of that big money on starters.

Texas relievers have thrown 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings since allowing their only two runs in the season opener after Jacob deGrom's early exit. After committing nearly a quarter-billion dollars putting together what could be the best starting rotation in team history, the Rangers went into their first off day of the season Thursday with the top bullpen: a MLB-best 0.73 ERA for the relievers, with opposing batters hitting only .134 against them through the first six games.

