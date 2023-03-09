Spring Training Rdp Baseball

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) reacts after hitting his 700th home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2022. Pujols said Thursday, March 9, 2023, he believes he will eventually return to baseball as a coach during a stop at St. Louis Cardinals' camp.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

 Ashley Landis

Albert Pujols is open to transitioning into coaching. Eventually. Just not yet.

The retired slugger popped into the St. Louis Cardinals spring training camp on Thursday to visit with former teammates and while he believes coaching or some other role within Major League Baseball will happen, he's not eager to give a timetable.

