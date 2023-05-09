Robo Umps Baseball

An umpire signals for a strike after being told a strike call through an earpiece during the first inning of a minor league baseball game between the St. Paul Saints and the Nashville Sounds, Friday, May 5, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Trailing Nashville with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, St. Paul Saints first baseman Alex Kirilloff watched the 3-2 pitch go by for strike three. He thought it might have missed the high and inside corner.

There was no point in arguing.

Tags

Recommended for you