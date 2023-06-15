Owners Baseball

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to members of the media following an owners' meeting, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at MLB headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires likely won't be ready for a big league call-up next season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024.

