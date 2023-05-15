Mets Giants Baseball

San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf walks to the dugout after striking out against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

ST. LOUIS (AP) — First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, two days after he elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minor leagues with the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee will pay $541,935, a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum, and the Giants are responsible for $178,065.

