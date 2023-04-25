Yankees Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch their first season series against the Yankees since 2001.

Ryan (5-0) joined Jerry Koosman in 1979 as the only Twins pitchers to win their first five starts since the franchise moved to Minnesota for the 1961 season. Ryan allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Tags

Recommended for you