Bruins wrap up Presidents' Trophy with win over Blue Jackets
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, The Presidents’ Trophy goes to the NHL regular-season points leader. Boston broke a tie with the 1970-71 team for the franchise victory mark and moved four away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19. Tyler Bertuzzi had a tying power-play goal in the second and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves to help the Bruins win for the eighth time in nine games. Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost six of eight.
Braves lose Max Fried on opening day, beat Nationals 7-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a bad leg with the help of four hits by Travis d'Arnaud and beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on a sunny, chilly opening day. All but two of the Braves' 12 hits were singles. They got some help from three errors by Washington shortstop CJ Abrams and a bases-loaded walk by Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Fried allowed one run before departing with what Atlanta said was left hamstring discomfort after wincing as he he ran to cover first base for the initial out of the fourth inning.
Mulkey says no contact with Griner since return from Russia
DALLAS (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey says she hasn't spoken to Brittney Griner since the former Baylor star returned to the U.S. from a Russian prison. But Mulkey says she's glad Griner is back and safe. Mulkey and Griner won a national title together at Baylor. Mulkey was criticized in September for not offering any words of support or encouragement for Griner, when she was still being held after her arrest on drug-related charges. Griner came out after her Baylor career and criticized her former coach, saying Mulkey forced her to keep her sexual orientation private.
Aaron Judge homers in 1st swing as New York Yankees captain
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run. In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Judge hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening-day home run. Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris’ total with the 1961 Yankees.
Mets place Verlander on IL with muscle strain on opening day
MIAMI (AP) — The New York Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team. The Mets announced that Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before their game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Verlander will continue throwing lightly and will undergo more scans in a week. The club said it would have an update after the additional testing. Verlander was set to start for New York on Saturday. He was also lined up to pitch in the Mets’ home opener April 6.
No decision for deGrom in rough Rangers debut vs Phillies
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom had a rough debut for the Texas Rangers, who bailed out their prized addition on opening day. While deGrom struck out seven batters without a walk, he allowed five runs on six extra-base hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. After signing a $185 million, five-year contract in December, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner avoided a loss in his first start with the Rangers. Texas went ahead after he exited, scoring nine times in the fourth off Aaron Nola and two Phillies relievers.
Veterans Harrington, Kuchar share early lead at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Veterans Padraig Harrington and Matt Kuchar each shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to share the early lead with MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz in the weather-delayed first round of the Valero Texas Open. Daffue eagled the par-5 18th hole at TPC San Antonio and Diaz made birdie on 18. Play was delayed by fog in the morning, which prevented the afternoon half of the field from finishing their rounds. The 51-year-old Harrington and the 44-year-old Kuchar are both seeking their first win this decade. Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, Harry Higgs, Chez Reavie and Nick Taylor were one shot back.
Haula, Meier score, Devils beat rival Rangers 2-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored and Vitek Vanecek made three big third-period saves to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers. Vanecek finished with 24 saves as the Devils won the season series 3-1 and opened a four-point lead over the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division with two weeks left in the season. He stopped Vincent Trocheck in close twice and Vladimir Tarasenko in the final 12 minutes in picking up his 30th win. The Rangers and Devils could meet in the first round of the playoffs. Chris Kreider scored his 33rd goal for the Rangers.