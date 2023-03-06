Edwards, UConn top Villanova to win another Big East title
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 UConn to a 67-56 win over 10th-ranked Villanova in the Big East Tournament title game. Dorka Juhasz added 16 and Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 for the top-seeded Huskies (29-5), who earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UConn (29-5) has now won 21 Big East Tournament crowns, including the last three since re-entering the conference in 2020. Maddy Siegrist led the Wildcats (28-6), who moved up to 10th in the AP poll Monday for the school’s best ranking ever, with 22 points.
Turner gets stitches after HBP in face, Judge clubs 1st HR
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit in the face by a pitch during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field. Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”
Mitchell scores 40, Cavs rally to beat Celtics 118-114 in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points and Lamar Stevens fueled Cleveland’s fourth-quarter with his hustle, leading the Cavaliers to a 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics, who lost their second overtime game in less than 24 hours. Evan Mobley added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs, who improved to 7-0 in OT while avenging a loss in Boston five days ago. Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Malcolm Brogdon 24 for the Celtics, who didn’t arrive at their hotel in Cleveland until 2:30 a.m. after losing to the New York Knicks in double overtime on Sunday. The Celtics, who were without MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, had a chance to win it in regulation but Grant Williams missed two free throws with 0.8 seconds left.
Embiid scores 42, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143 without much D
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 42 points, James Harden added 14 points, 20 assists and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away late for a 147-143 victory over the Indiana Pacers in a game virtually devoid of defense. Embiid made 11 of 16 field goals and all 19 free-throw attempts. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points and Jalen McDaniels added 20 for the 76ers, who have won two straight. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 40 points and 16 assists. Neither team led by more than six points through the first three quarters. The Sixers finally took control with a late 10-0 run.
Maple Leafs’ Ryan O’Reilly out long term with broken finger
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O’Reilly is out for several weeks with a broken finger. Coach Sheldon Keefe said O’Reilly is going on long-term injured reserve. That means the 32-year-old must miss the next 10 games. He won’t be eligible to return until Toronto’s game March 29 against Florida at the earliest. The Maple Leafs acquired O’Reilly in a blockbuster trade with St. Louis last month. He has since put up five points in eight games before being injured Saturday at Vancouver.
Lillard’s triple-double helps Blazers beat Pistons 110-104
DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-104. The dynamic guard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night. Detroit pulled within six points with 1:39 left to fire up the previously quiet fans, and Jerami Grant quieted them with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Grant finished with 26 points against his former team.
McDavid scores 2 in Oilers’ 3-2 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice, giving him an NHL-leading 54 goals this season, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Monday night.
In continuing to make his case for his third Hart MVP Trophy in eight NHL seasons, McDavid upped his league-leading points total to a career-best 124 — one more than he finished with last year — and enjoyed his 12th multi-goal game of the season. McDavid also extended his points streak to 11 games, in which the Oilers’ captain has 12 goals and 15 assists.
Derek Ryan also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 36 shots for the Oilers, who improved to 5-4-3 in their past 12, and bounced back from a 7-5 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday.
Skinner’s best stop came with 4:13 remaining when he reached out to stab Ilya Lyubushkin’s shot from the high slot.
Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots.
In dropping to 6-4 in its past 10, Buffalo continued its season-long struggles at home in losing five of its past seven.
Buffalo (32-26-4), in the midst of an NHL-worst 11-season playoff drought, failed to gain ground in a tight Eastern Conference race. Four points separated the seventh-place New York Islanders, and ninth-place Buffalo, which was locked in a four-way tie with teams with 68 points.
The Oilers (35-22-8) moved into a tie with Seattle for third in the Pacific Division.
After opening the scoring in the first period, McDavid scored the go-ahead goal 3:23 into the third period, and less than two minutes after Cozens tied the game.
Warren Foegele drove up the left wing to gain the Sabres zone and then spun to hit McDavid in stride cutting up the middle. McDavid veered to his left to get by defender Jacob Bryson, and snapped a shot in though Anderson’s legs.
It was McDavid’s ninth game-winning goal of the season, after he began the day in a four-way tie for second and one behind teammate Leon Draisaitl.
Tied at 1, the Oilers had a go-ahead goal disallowed 8:40 into the second period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored to the right of the net in being set up by Draisaitl’s no-look pass. The Sabres successfully challenged Edmonton entering the zone offside, when a replay review clearly showed Kailer Yamamoto entering the zone ahead of the puck.
The Oilers also had an empty-net goal waved off for being offside with 6 seconds left.
INJURIES Oilers LW Evander Kane, who is traveling with the team, missed his ninth game with a rib injury. ... The Sabres were without C Tyson Jost and Ds Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman (head), who are listed day to day.
GREENLIGHT GO Forward Jordan Greenway made his Sabres debut after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Friday.
“I was pumped,” Greenway said of learning of being traded to Buffalo, where he’s reunited by coach Don Granato, who coached him while with USA Hockey’s developmental program. “The one thing about him was he always knew how to the players that he had play their best, I think. He knows how to make each guy individually go and what they need.”
The hard-hitting forward acknowledged a change of scenery might help. After topping 20 points in four straight seasons, the 26-year-old has two goals and seven points in 45 games this year.
UP NEXT
Oilers: At the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Sabres: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports