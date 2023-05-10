Kirilloff's single scores automatic runner in 11th, Twins beat Padres 4-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Kirilloff’s single in the 11th inning scored automatic runner Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins pulled out a 4-3 win against the San Diego Padres. Carlos Correa was intentionally walked with Kepler on second and Kirilloff pulled a pitch from Domingo Tapia down the right-field line to help Minnesota snap a three-game losing streak. Griffin Jax escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 11th to secure the win for the Twins after both teams scored their automatic runners in the 10th. Kepler homered, doubled and scored three runs for Minnesota. Juan Soto homered for San Diego, which has lost three of four. Josh Hader blew his second save in 13 chances this season.
Jansen becomes 7th in major league history with 400 saves, Red Sox beat Braves 5-2
ATLANTA (AP) — Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in major league history to earn 400 saves, pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2. Jansen, who had 41 saves last year in his only season with the Braves, faced four batters for his ninth save in 10 chances. The 35-year-old right-hander trails Billy Wagner by 22 saves for sixth place on the career list. Tapia drove in Jarren Duran from second to make it 3-2 against Nick Anderson. Triston Casas hit a two-run shot 442 feet off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias to make it 5-2 in the ninth.
Georgia's Smart says declining invitation for White House visit was not political
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart insists there was no political motivation behind the decision for his national championship football team to decline an invitation to visit the White House in June. Instead, Smart says scheduling issues, including a youth camp in June at the Georgia football facility, made it impossible for the Bulldogs to accept the invitation to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House. The event is described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Smart told the Athens Banner-Herald “Timeline-wise it didn’t work.”
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021. The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs' plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.
Volpe's first career grand slam powers Yanks to 11-3 rout in sweep of lowly A's
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run fifth inning and the New York Yankees pulled away for an 11-3 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday to complete their first series sweep this season. Heading into a four-game series against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees have won three straight for the first time this season. Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer in the first that was upheld after a review and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run drive in the fifth.
Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser
Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA. That is, as an adviser — not as a coach. The league said Wednesday that the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there. Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships.
NASCAR won’t dish out penalties for Ross Chastain-Noah Gragson fistfight at Kansas
The fight that set the racing world ablaze will go unpenalized. NASCAR confirmed to The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday that the sanctioning body will not punish Ross Chastain or Noah Gragson for the headline-grabbing fight that transpired between the two drivers on pit road after Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. As Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday morning: “We looked at that. We’ve talked about it. We’ll continue to have conversations with Ross and Noah.” NASCAR made amendments to its rule book prior to the start of the 2023 season that gave itself the leeway to crack down on fistfights just like this one. What the new rule states: NASCAR can fine, suspend and/or revoke the membership for “member-to-member confrontations with physical violence.” But Sawyer ultimately said no penalty was coming. “When you feel like your day hasn’t gone the way that you had hoped it would, and someone had impacted that with a way you’re not happy with, you’re going to show your displeasure,” Sawyer continued on the radio. “So we’ll continue to have some dialogue with those two organizations and make sure we’re in a good place.”