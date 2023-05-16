Judge breaks Maple Leaf with HR, Germán ejected, Yankees beat Blue Jays 6-3
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge’s tiebreaking, two-run homer broke a large Maple Leaf attached to the front of the Rogers Centre’s restaurant, lifting the New York Yankees to a contentious 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after pitcher Domingo Germán was ejected for sticky stuff. Judge was booed while striking out in his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday, when he hit a pair of solo homers in a 7-4 win. Judge's 448-foot drive to center in the eighth inning chipped a corner of a white Maple Leaf below a redesigned social area.
Rangers pitching prospect Rocker, twice a top-10 pick, needs Tommy John surgery
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will need Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-5 right-hander was a top-10 pick in each of the past two amateur baseball drafts. Rangers general manager Chris Young says Rocker had an MRI after a start last week for Class A Hickory. The surgery will probably be later this week. Rocker was the third overall pick by Texas last summer. He was drafted 10th overall by the New York Mets in 2021. Rocker went unsigned over concerns the Mets had about his physical. Young says the elbow injury isn't related to medical exams from the drafts.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expresses disappointment over latest Morant video
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment that Memphis guard Ja Morant apparently held a firearm again on social media this past weekend, but did not predict what punishment the league may impose. Morant has already been suspended him from all team activities by the Grizzlies and the league has opened another investigation into the star guard’s off-court conduct. Silver met with Morant after a similar incident in March and suspended him for eight games. Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the video during in a televised interview with ESPN before Tuesday’s draft lottery in Chicago.
Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA founder, dies at 89
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Marlene Hagge-Vossler has died at age 89. She was the last surviving member of the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour in 1950. Hagge-Vossler was only 15 when she signed the incorporation papers to start the LPGA. She was hugely successful as an amateur. She was charismatic and glamorous. And as a professional, her 26 LPGA victories included the 1952 LPGA Championship. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. Her death Tuesday comes two months after the remaining LPGA founders were voted into the Hall of Fame for the 2024 induction.
Kerr: Draymond Green's return crucial for Warriors title hopes
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Steve Kerr was frank about the lasting impact Draymond Green’s punch of Jordan Poole in a preseason practice had on the Golden State Warriors’ season, which ended with a second-round loss to the Lakers. He was just as forceful about how important it is that Green return to the Warriors next season if they have any hope of getting back to the top of the NBA. Kerr says the Warriors will not be a championship contender if Green doesn't return next season. Green has a $27.6 million player option for next season and could choose to opt out in order to get another lucrative long-term deal.
Inter beats city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has reached its first Champions League final in more than a decade with a 1-0 victory against city rival AC Milan. Inter had a 2-0 lead from the first leg of the semifinal and Lautaro Martinez’s 74th-minute goal ended any hopes for Milan to stage a comeback. The Nerazzurri won the so-called “Euroderby” 3-0 on aggregate to progress to its first final since it won the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010. And it was the same formidable attacking partnership that led Inter to the Serie A title two years ago that proved decisive again, as Romelu Lukaku set up Martínez for the only goal. Inter will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on June 10.
ESPN announces 'Pat McAfee Show' will join afternoon lineup
Pat McAfee’s show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal. McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the “College GameDay” crew as well as hosting some alternate presentations of ESPN games, including the CFP National Championship. That will continue, but it is McAfee’s show that has created the most buzz. ESPN also announced a documentary series on Serena Williams and four major matchups for the upcoming college football season.
Djokovic takes issue with Norrie's behavior at Italian Open: 'Not fair play'
ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic was in command from the start and never really let up in a 6-3, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Cameron Norrie to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 17th straight year. Djokovic is aiming for his seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico and he had his entire game clicking after struggling at times in the previous rounds. Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Holger Rune in a rematch of the Paris Masters final that the 20-year-old Dane won in November. Rune beat Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Two-time defending women's champion Iga Swiatek beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 and will next face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.