Man City celebrates Premier League title at home with fans, now targets treble
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations erupted at Etihad Stadium with an explosion of blue-and-white ticker tape. That’s three league titles in a row, five out of six and who knows how many more for a team that keeps on reaching new heights? The first leg of that three-pronged trophy pursuit is complete. The finals of the FA Cup and Champions League are still to come. The concern for Manchester United and Inter Milan in those respective finals is that this City team appears to be getting stronger as the season nears a spectacular climax for Pep Guardiola's team after City extended its unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions by beating Chelsea 1-0 Sunday in the Premier League.
Medvedev makes his mark on clay by beating Rune for Italian Open title
ROME (AP) — Daniil Medvedev hadn’t won a single match in his three previous appearances at the Italian Open. Now he’s won the tournament. The Russian beat rising 20-year-old Danish player Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 for the first clay-court trophy of a career that includes the 2021 U.S. Open title and a period at No. 1 in the rankings. Medvedev was previously known almost exclusively for his prowess on hard courts with 18 of his previous 19 titles coming on that surface. But he now must be considered a contender at the French Open. The clay-court Grand Slam starts next Sunday.
Palou's record run earns Ganassi third straight Indy 500 pole
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou will lead the field to green in the Indianapolis 500 after the young Spaniard put together the fastest four-lap pole run in history Sunday. He edged Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist and gave Chip Ganassi Racing its third pole in a row. Palou whipped four laps around the historic 2.5-mile speedway at an average of 234.217 mph. That was a mere 0.007 mph faster than VeeKay, who still gave Ed Carpenter Racing a front-row starting spot for the ninth time in the last 11 years. Palou surpassed the record pole run of 234.046 mph that Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon put up last year. It also was the second-fastest qualifying effort, trailing only Arie Luyendyk’s 236.986, which he set the day after pole qualifying in 1996.
Graham Rahal bumped out of Indianapolis 500 field by teammate Harvey
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Graham Rahal was bumped from the Indianapolis 500 field by Jack Harvey, who used a last-ditch qualifying run Sunday to knock his teammate out of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” by a mere .007 miles per hour. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan organization was in a terrible position headed into the last-chance qualifying session because all three of its fulltime drivers were in the bottom four. The final three spots in the 33-car field were to be decided by Rahal, son of team owner Bobby Rahal, Christian Lundgaard, Harvey and Sting Ray Robb of Dale Coyne Racing. Harvey needed three qualifying runs to bump Rahal from the field.
Ohtani strikes out 9, Moniak delivers big hit as Angels defeat Twins 4-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2. Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing only one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way superstar has had nine or more strikeouts. Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, came through with a two-run double in the seventh to give the Halos a 3-1 advantage. Alex Kirilloff homered and Carlos Correa had an RBI double for the Twins, who dropped four of six on their Southern California road trip.
3-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray pulls out of clay-court French Open
French Open organizers say that three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the clay-court event. The 36-year-old British player lost in the 2016 final to Novak Djokovic and reached four other semifinals at Roland Garros in western Paris. Play begins there May 28 and the tournament will also be without record 14-time champion Rafael Nadal. The 36-year-old Spaniard announced on Thursday that his lingering hip injury still has not healed properly. An earlier report from British broadcaster BBC said Murray is skipping the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.
Griner gets warm welcome in first home game since being detained in Russian prison
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner shined in first regular-season home game since being detained for nearly 10 months in a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury center finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, but the Mercury lost 75-69 to the Chicago Sky. The loss came after a rousing welcome home from Mercury fans. Just before player introductions, a poet paid tribute to Griner while being surrounded by the Mercury’s dancers. Once introductions started, the fans gave each of the Mercury players loud cheers before Griner came out last. The 6-foot-9 forward walked out from behind a wall and, surrounded by flashing lights, stepped into the bowel of the arena, drawing a massive ovation.