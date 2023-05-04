Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2, take 2-game lead in series
TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida. Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.
U.S. splits with China on 1st day of International Crown
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied on the back nine to help the United States earn a split of its first two matches against China at the International Crown team event. Korda and Vu trailed Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin by one at the turn before winning three straight holes on the back nine to win 2 and 1. Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang lost the other match for the U.S. 1 up to Ruixin Liu and Yu Liu. Sweden won both matches against England in the other Pool A showdown. In Pool B, Australia swept defending-champion South Korea and Thailand swept Japan.
AP sources: US women’s hockey contract lags behind Canada
Two people with direct knowledge of the details tell The Associated Press that the new labor deal signed by United States women’s hockey players lags behind their counterparts in Canada. Americans have a smaller pool of money to draw from, and their contract is limited to being split among a 23-player roster. Canada’s one-year contract reached in December not only accounts for 23 players, but also includes a separate funding pool for as many as five additional developmental roster spots.
Bills get final OK from Erie County to build new stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The groundbreaking for the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium can begin after the Erie County legislature voted unanimously in favor of approving construction of the 60,000-plus seat $1.54 billion facility. The vote was the final formal step for the stadium to be built across the street from the Bills current home in suburban Buffalo. Construction is on track to start in June and scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the 2026 season. The county approval comes 13 months after the Bills reached a tentative agreement with the state and county, which are committed to funding $850 million of the cost.
AP source: Giants, Lawrence agree on $90 million extension
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension. Lawrence had not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts while waiting for the deal that was agreed upon Thursday, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the extension. The deal averages $22.5 million per year, tying Lawrence with Washington’s Daron Payne as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league based on annual salary. Lawrence had a career-high 7 1/2 sacks last season and made his first Pro Bowl.
Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan sues doctor over ACL repair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing Dr. James Andrews and others for medical malpractice for the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL leaving him with “severe and permanent” damage. Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night. The lawsuit accuses Andrews and the other defendants of an improper repair that caused permanent damage to his right knee. Lewan asks for a jury trial and damages in excess of $50,000. The nine-year veteran tore the same ACL last September.
Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers’ 2-0 win over Mets
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win. Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit solo homers off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for Detroit. Rodriguez gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Verlander settled in after his rough start, showing signs of the form that made him one of the game’s all-time greats.
Red Sox win 6th straight, complete 4-game sweep of Blue Jays
BOSTON (AP) — Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers each homered, and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-5 victory. Boston won its sixth straight overall to jump over Toronto for third place in the AL East. It’s the first time the Sox have swept the Jays in a four-game series since 2002. Brayan Bello allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, which has lost five straight. Kevin Gausman allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.