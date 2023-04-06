Masters Golf

Tiger Woods grimaces on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods split the fairway with his opening shot Thursday, confidently plucking his tee from the ground before his ball had even landed, and set off with grim-faced determination for a steamy trek around Augusta National.

The rest of his day at the Masters was mostly just grim.

