Tuesday, April 18
Preps:
Boys tennis: Superior at River Falls, 2 p.m.
Boys tennis: Marshfield at Eau Claire North, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Hudson at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Altoona at Amery, 4:15 p.m.
Boys tennis: Osceola at Baldwin-Woodvile, 4:15 p.m.
Boys tennis: Ellsworth at Regis, 4:15 p.m.
Softball: Eau Claire North at Hudson, 3:30 p.m.
Softball: Menomonie at River Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at Prescott, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bloomer at Fall Creek 5 p.m.
Softball: Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Softball: McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, 4:30 p.m. @ Casper Park
Baseball: River Falls at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m. @ Citizen's Field
Baseball: Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m. @ Chapman Park
Baseball: Bloomer at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Barron at Amery, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Rice Lake at Hayward, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Medford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Eau Claire North at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Boys golf: Invite at Ellsworth, 12:30 p.m.
Boys golf: 9-hole invite at Stanley-Boyd, 4 p.m. @ Hickory Hills Golf Course
Boys golf: Invite at Prescott, 4 p.m. @ Clifton Highland Golf Club
Track and field: Invite at Eleva-Strum, 4 p.m.
College:
Baseball: UW-Stout at UW-Eau Claire, 12 p.m., 3 p.m. @ Bollinger Fields
Softball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Whitewater, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
Men's tennis: UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m.
L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112
