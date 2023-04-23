Monday, April 24
Preps:
Baseball: Stanley-Boyd vs. Black River Falls, 4 p.m. @ Fall Creek High School
Baseball: Prescott at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m. @ Wakanda Park
Baseball: Bloomer at Somerset, 5 p.m. @ Larry Forest Park
Baseball: Blair-Taylor at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Baseball: McDonell at Regis, 5 p.m. @ Mt. Simon Baseball Fields
Baseball: Cadott at Spencer, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Osceola at Altoona, 5 p.m. @ Cinder City Park
Softball: Menomonie at Rice Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Stanley-Boyd at Columbus Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball: Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Softball: McDonell at Regis, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Eau Claire Memorial at Superior, 7 p.m. @ NBC Spartan Sports Complex
Girls soccer: Saint Croix Central at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Boys track and field: Invite at Whitehall, 4:15 p.m.
Boys golf: Big Rivers Conference meet, 3:45 p.m. @ Lake Wissota Golf Course
College:
Softball: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stevens Point, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
Women's lacrosse: UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
Men's golf: UW-Stout at Luther Spring Invite
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.