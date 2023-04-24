Tuesday, April 25
Preps:
Boys golf: Big Rivers Conference meet, 3:30 @ Turtleback Golf Course
Boys golf: Invite at Stanley-Boyd, 4 p.m. @ Hickory Hills Golf Course
Track and field: Invite at New Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Black River Falls, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Medford, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Quad at Mondovi, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at McDonell, 4:15 p.m. @ Dorais Field
Boys tennis: New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Eau Claire North at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: River Falls at Menomonie, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Regis at Amery, 4:15 p.m.
Boys tennis: Osceola at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Baseball: Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 4:30 p.m. @ Chapman Park
Baseball: Osseo-Fairchild at Regis, 4:30 p.m.@ Mt. Simon
Baseball: Bloomer at Thorp, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North, 4:30 p.m. @ Carson Park
Baseball: River Falls at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: New Richmond at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m. @ Dave Howe Field
Baseball: Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Prescott at Altoona, 5 p.m. @ Cinder City Park
Softball: Fall Creek at McDonell, 3:30 p.m. (doubleheader) @ Casper Park
Softball: Osseo-Fairchild at Regis, 4 p.m. (doubleheader) @ Jeffers Park
Softball: Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 4 p.m. (doubleheader
Softball: Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 4:30 @ Carson Park Gelein Field
Softball: New Richmond at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Saint Croix Central at Altoona, 5 p.m. @ Cinder City Park
Girls soccer: Baldwin-Woodville at Amery, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Regis/McDonell at Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Superior at River Falls, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: New Richmond at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
College:
none scheduled
