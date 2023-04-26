Thursday, April 27
Preps
Boys Golf: Big Rivers Meet @ Lake Hallie Golf Course, Chippewa Falls, 3 p.m.
Track: Cloverbelt Meet @ Bloomer, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Hudson at Chippewa Falls, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: EC Memorial at EC North, 4 p.m.
Baseball: EC North at Chippewa Falls (Casper Park), 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Menomonie at New Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Rice Lake at EC Memorial (Carson Park), 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls (Casper Park), 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Menomonie at EC North. 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Superior at EC North, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Bloomer at Regis, 5 p.m., @ Mt. Simon
Baseball: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Baseball: McDonell at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Softball: Cadott at Fall Creek, 5 p.m.
Softball: Bloomer at Regis, 5 p.m.
Softball: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Softball: McDonell at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Prescott, 5 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at Saint Croix Central, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Owen-Withee at Cadott, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Chippewa Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: River Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC Memorial at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
College
none scheduled
