Monday, May 1
Preps:
Baseball: DC Everest at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Baseball: River Falls at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Baseball: McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Arcadia at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Softball: Eau Claire North at Stevens Point, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Eau Claire Memorial at Fall Creek, 5 p.m.
Softball: Osseo-Fairchild at Augusta, 5 p.m.
Softball: Somerset at Altoona, 5 p.m. (doubleheader) @ Cinder City Park
Softball: Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis: Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Menomonie at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Invite at Saint Croix Central, 4:30 p.m. @ Pheasant Hills Golf Course
College:
Baseball: UW-Whitewater at UW-Stout, 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
