Monday, May 15
Preps
Softball: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield (Doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Track & Field: Big Rivers Meet @ Rice Lake, 4 p.m.
Baseball: Rice Lake at EC North, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Wausau East at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Rice Lake at EC North, 5 p.m.
Softball: River Falls at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Softball: Rice Lake at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Regis at Holmen, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Thorp at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Columbus at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Regis, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Auburndale at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Mondovi at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Baseball: EC Immanuel Lutheran at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.
Softball: Durand-Arkansaw at Spring Valley, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at Arcadia, 5 p.m.
Softball: Prescott at Bloomer, 5 p.m.
Softball: Thorp at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Softball: EC Immanuel Lutheran at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Altoona at Somerset, 5 p.m.
College
none scheduled
