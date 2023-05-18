Friday, May 19
Preps
Boys Golf: Invitatonal hosted by McDonell/Regis @ Lake Wissota GC, 10:30 a.m.
Boys Tennis: Pacelli Catholic at Regis, 4 p.m.
Baseball: Hudson at Marshfield (Doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Softball: La Crosse Central at EC Memorial (Doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at River Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Chippewa Falls at Wausau West, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: EC North at Fall Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Pittsville at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Stanley-Boyd at Owen-Withee, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Prescott at Mondovi, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Bloomer at Spooner, 5 p.m.
Softball: Owen-Withee at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Softball: Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Softball: Bloomer at St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Logan at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Softball: River Falls at EC North, 10 a.m.
Baseball: EC North at La Crosse Central (Doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Baseball: Menomonie at Superior (Doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Baseball: Regis at Cumberland, 4 p.m.
