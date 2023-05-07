Monday, May 8
Preps
Baseball: Cadott at Bloomer, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Big Rivers Conference Meet at River Falls Golf Club, 3:45 p.m.
Softball: Regis vs. Immanuel Lutheran, @ Carson Park - Gelein Field, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Arcadia, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Mondovi at Boyceville, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Spring Valley at Colfax, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Elk Mound at Glenwood City, 5 p.m.
Baseball: McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Softball: Mondovi at Boyceville, 5 p.m.
Softball: Spring Valley at Colfax, 5 p.m.
Softball: Elk Mound at Glenwood City, 5 p.m.
Softball: Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Softball: Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 5 p.m.
Softball: Wausau West at EC North, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
College
Baseball: Carleton at UW-Eau Claire, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
