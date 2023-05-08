Tuesday, May 9
Preps
Boys Golf: Big Rivers Conference Meet at Menomonie (Whitetail Golf Course), 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Stevens Point at EC Memorial, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Menomonie at Hudson, 4 p.m
Boys Tennis: EC North at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Chippewa Falls at River Falls 4 p.m.
Softball: Bloomer at McDonell (Doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Softball: Thorp at Stanley-Boyd (Doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Baseball: Somerset at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Regis at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Osseo-Fairchild at Durand-Arkansaw, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Bloomer at McDonell, 5 p.m.
Baseball: River Falls at EC North, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Hudson at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Baseball: EC Memorial at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Softball: River Falls at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball: EC North at EC Memorial, 5 p.m. (Carson Park-Gelein Field)
Softball: Hudson at Rice Lake, 5 p.m.
Softball: New Richmond at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Softball: Regis at Cadott, 5 p.m.
Softball: Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.
Softball: Amery at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Softball: Durand-Arkansaw at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Menomonie at EC Memorial, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer: EC North at Regis, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Altoona/Fall Creek at Balwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Eleva-Strum at EC Immanuel Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Softball: Eleva-Strum at EC Immanuel Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. (Carson Park-Gelein Field)
College
Baseball: Carleton (MN) at UW-Eau Claire, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Bollinger Fields)
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.