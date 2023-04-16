Monday, April 17
Preps:
Boys golf: Invitational at Hudson, 10 a.m. @ Troy Burne Golf Club
Boys golf: Invitational at Ellsworth, 12:30 p.m. @ Ellsworth Country Club
Boys golf: 9-hole invitational at Osseo-Fairchild, 4 p.m. @ Osseo Golf Club
Softball: Eau Claire North at Stevens Point, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: River Falls at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
Softball: Menomonie at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Softball: McDonell at Colfax, 5 p.m.
Softball: Cadott at Augusta, 5 p.m.
Softball: Cornell at Stanley-Boyd, 5 p.m.
Softball: Blair-Taylor at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m. @ Stoddard Park
Soccer: Barron at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Soccer: Somerset at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.
Baseball: Eleva-Strum at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m. @ Merchants Baseball Field
Baseball: Grantsburg at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Somerset at Barron, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 5 p.m. @G-E-T Middle School
College:
none scheduled
