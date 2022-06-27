Today

Amateur

American Legion baseball: at Duluth  Lake view tournament vs. St. Cloud, 4 p.m.; vs. Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers at Eau Claire  Express, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday

Amateur

American Legion baseball: Duluth  Lakeview tournament vs.Duluth  Post 28, 6 p.m.

ChippewaRiver Baseball League: Osseo Merchants VS. Cadott Red Sox, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express at Willmar Stingers, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday

Amateur

American Legion baseball: Duluth Lakeview Tournament

Chippewa River Baseball League: No games Scheduled

Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express at Willmar Stingers, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League: No Games scheduled