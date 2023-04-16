Brewers Padres Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws to the plate during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Brandon Sloter)

 Brandon Sloter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wade Miley pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Sunday.

Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second as Milwaukee took three of four in the series. The game's only run was set up by a disengagement violation on Darvish.

