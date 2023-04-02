Brewers Cubs Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer get high-fives in the dugout after scoring on a single by Brewers' Jesse Winker during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

 Erin Hooley

CHICAGO (AP) — Jesse Winker had two hits and three RBIs, including a key two-run single in Milwaukee's five-run sixth inning, and the Brewers beat Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs 9-5 on Sunday.

Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell and Brice Turang also had two hits apiece — part of a 13-hit attack for Milwaukee in the rubber game of the opening set between NL Central rivals. Eric Lauer (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball, settling down after a shaky start.

Tags

Recommended for you