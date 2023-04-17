Yankee Stadium 100th Anniversary

This photo provided by the Library of Congress shows New York's Yankee Stadium, April 3, 1923. The 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium is marked Tuesday, April 18, 2023, a ballpark that revolutionized baseball with its grandeur and the success of the team. (Library of Congress via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Roy White remembered when he got called up to the major leagues in 1965 and walked out to Yankee Stadium’s 463-foot sign, to the left of the monuments.

“It was like three blocks away. You needed two relays to get it back to the infield,” the former All-Star outfielder said.