Tigers Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino delivers to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

The New York Yankees could be opening the season without three-fifths of their projected starting rotation.

Right-hander Luis Severino has a low-grade lat strain, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday, putting the two-time All-Star at risk of starting the season on the injured list.