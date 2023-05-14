Royals Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich scores past Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich continued to heat up at the plate and created even more fireworks on the basepaths as he helped the Milwaukee Brewers complete a sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

After homering twice on Saturday, Yelich went deep again Sunday in the Brewers' 9-6 victory. He also hit an RBI single and scored on a bizarre play as part of Milwaukee’s seven-run outburst in the third inning.

