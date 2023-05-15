Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal against the Golden State Warriors Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — As his NBA career approaches the dawn of its third decade, LeBron James plays almost exclusively alongside teammates who grew up watching him dominate their game.

He has played against the sons of his basketball contemporaries, and he has played against one of his own 18-year-old son's former high school teammates. That son, Bronny, is headed to college at USC in the fall, an achievement that sparks a father's proud smile whenever he mentions it.

