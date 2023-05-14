Bucks Heat Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Marta Lavandier

The Milwaukee Bucks are in for some changes this offseason after they became just the sixth No. 1 seed in NBA history to get bounced in the opening round of the playoffs, but it will take some time to see the extent of the overhaul.

The organization was quick to oust coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired on May 4, just eight days after the Miami Heat eliminated the top-seeded Bucks 4-1 in their best-of-seven first-round matchup.

