NCAA Florida Gulf Coast Villanova Basketball

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, right, looks to shoot against Florida Gulf Coast's Kierra Adams during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — No one has been able to keep up with Villanova's Maddy Siegrist all season. LSU's Angel Reese has been putting up her own video-game numbers with unrelenting and remarkable consistency.

They're both Associated Press All-America first-team picks. And they're headlining the Greenville 2 Region bracket entering Friday's Sweet 16 games, providing star power to the doubleheader at a valuable time in the shared March Madness national spotlight.

Tags

Recommended for you