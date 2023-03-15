Bucks Suns Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after foul call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

Indiana Pacers (31-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (50-19, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. CDT

