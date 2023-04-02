76ers Bucks Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Milwaukee.

 Jeffrey Phelps

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-104 on Sunday night to move a step closer to the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks (56-22) have a two-game lead over Boston (54-24) with four games left. Boston won the season series with Milwaukee and has the tiebreaker. Philadelphia (51-27) is third in the East.

Tags

Recommended for you