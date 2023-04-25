Milwaukee Heat Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pauses before aiming two -free throw shots during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Bucks 119-114. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Marta Lavandier

The Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping there's truly no place like home.

The teams that earned home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs risk having their seasons end Wednesday night on their home floors. Of the four games on tap, only Sacramento is guaranteed of playing on among the four Game 5s on tap.

