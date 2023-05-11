Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) moves the ball down the court during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons.

The NBA announced on Thursday the voting results for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, which recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership and dedication to a team.

Tags

Recommended for you