NCAA Georgia Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, fights for a loose ball with Georgia guard Diamond Battles, left, and forward Brittney Smith, center, in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Catilin Clark admits she didn't have her best game, but it was enough to get Iowa to the Sweet 16.

The unanimous AP All-American had 22 points and 12 assists to help the Hawkeyes defeat Georgia 74-66 in a second-round women's NCAA Tournament game Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you