Thunder Clippers Basketball

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, right, lies on the court after an injury during the second half of an the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers may be without All-Star Paul George to start the postseason.

The team said Wednesday that George has a sprained right knee and he will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.

