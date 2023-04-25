EAU CLAIRE — Exactly one year after a groundbreaking ceremony held on a frigid day, the sun shone warmly on workers as they drilled geothermal wells, laid cinderblocks and hung metal panels at the County Materials Complex site.
It's now roughly the midway point for the project's schedule and those overseeing it still have their sights on opening it in time for UW-Eau Claire's spring 2024 graduation ceremony.
“Our goal is to have graduation in here,” said Kimera Way, CEO of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.
The class of '24 is anticipated to receive their diplomas on the wooden floor of the complex's event center — a 5,000-seat indoor arena that will become the new home to Blugold basketball and volleyball games, as well as other large events like concerts. The other main part of the complex is an indoor turf fieldhouse that can be used as either a full football field, two softball fields or three youth soccer fields.
University officials and leaders from Market & Johnson — the Eau Claire-based firm serving as construction manager — gave tours of the construction site on Tuesday to media outlets as work on the structures continued.
“It’s going great,” said Kasey Lemke, Market & Johnson’s director of preconstruction for the project. “We’re happy to be a part of it.”
One of the event center's masonry walls has reached its full height with the opposite one nearly there. On the first wall there were numerous evenly spaced notches at the top — spots where the ends of giant steel trusses will soon be lowered into.
Those trusses stood in a tight group in the dirt near the event center, but next month they are scheduled to be hoisted up and then welded into place. To do the heavy lifting, a giant crane is set to arrive in early May — coming from Georgia in 36 truckloads carrying its parts. It will take five days to assemble the crane, 10 days to use it and then another five days to take it apart so it can be trucked away.
Closer to the ground, a row of cavernous cinderblock rooms are the future locker rooms for visiting teams and their coaches, as well as space for some mechanical equipment. On the opposite side of the event center, walls for the home team's facilities are still in the process of being built.
In the center of the earthen rectangular floor of the event center currently stands equipment for mixing cement. This is where center court will be for the main basketball court. The event center will also have three other basketball courts, which will be under retractable bleachers that can fit over 3,000 people. The remaining capacity of the event center will come from floor seating and limited standing room, according to the university. Two corners of the event center will have fan decks — viewing spots with tables and chairs that can be rented out to watch Blugold games and other events.
A short distance away from the event center, the steel skeleton of the fieldhouse got more pieces of its skin on Tuesday. Assisted by a small crane, workers lowered three-inch stick insulated metal panels into place to become sections of the building's walls.
Way noted that the fieldhouse would've come in handy this year because the wet spring has forced local teams to travel because their home turf is too soggy to play on.
“When we have a spring like we’ve had now, it shows how important this is,” she said of the indoor turf.
The two tall structures seen rising along Menomonie Street aren't the only pieces of the complex that are in progress.
The event center and fieldhouse stand apart as separate structures now, but foundations have already been made for a building that will join them together.
Serving as an entryway to the whole complex, this middle building will feature a commons area, concessions stand and a grand staircase leading to upper level seats in the event center. Structural steel for this middle building is scheduled to begin going up in July, said Brad Kemis, Market & Johnson’s project manager for the County Materials Complex.
Likewise, walls aren’t up yet for a two-story university fitness center, offices for UW-Eau Claire athletics and the Mayo Clinic diagnostic imaging and sports medicine center, but the groundwork has been laid for them as well. Their foundations poke above the dirt carpeting the construction site. Tall bolts protruding from concrete anchors buried in the ground are where steel columns for the future buildings will stand.
Aside from people working on the above-ground parts of the complex project, other workers were drilling deep underground. The complex will get its heating and cooling needs taken care of by geothermal wells, which tap into the consistent temperature found deep in the earth. As of Tuesday, workers had drilled well No. 107 out of the 190 that will be strewn around the site.
The 22-acre construction site is just north of the Chippewa River, but this spring’s flooding didn’t pose a problem for it.
One of the first things done at the site was to bring in many truckloads of dirt to raise the land well out of the floodplain. So, while the river flooded the recreational trail next to the site in recent weeks, land for the County Materials Complex stayed dry.
One of the concerns affecting building projects large and small in recent years have been supply chain issues that began in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic. For the County Materials Complex, the particular item causing some worry is the worldwide shortage of heavy-duty circuit breakers that the facility will need.
However, the uncertain arrival of that electrical equipment has not slowed down construction of the complex.
“It’s not going to stop progress,” Kemis said.
He added that the electrical components that are currently hard to come by won't be needed until a later phase of the construction.
Right now, the project is running on-time and under-budget, Kemis confidently said.
The total budget for the complex — including land value, construction, furnishings and contingency — is $122.6 million. That price tag includes Mayo Clinic's building, but not the equipment the health care provider will be bringing into it. A neighboring privately-owned hotel announced by the Pablo Group last spring is also not included in the figure.
UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag have donated $70 million toward the project between cash and land their family's company, County Materials, previously occupied along Menomonie Street. To recognize their generous contributions, both the event center and fieldhouse buildings will bear the name "Sonnentag."