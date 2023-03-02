Doncic scores 42, Irving 40 as Mavs outlast 76ers 133-126
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Kyrie Irving added 40 and the new All-Star pairing sparkled throughout the Dallas Mavericks’ 133-126 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Doncic won a matchup of the NBA’s top two scorers as Joel Embiid finished with 35 points for the 76ers.
Irving and Doncic became the first Dallas teammates to score at least 40 in the same game.
Doncic and Irving won for the second time in six games together since Irving was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn.
Kuzma scores 30, Wizards beat Raptors to edge closer in East
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored the game’s first 10 points and finished with 30, Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors 119-108 in the opener of a two-game set between Eastern Conference playoff contenders.
Daniel Gafford scored 18 points and Delon Wright had a season-high 11 assists for the Wizards, who moved within percentage points of the ninth-place Raptors in the East standings.
O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points and Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who had won five of their previous six games.
Bruins rout Sabres 7-1, become fastest team to 100 points
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract and the surging Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points by beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-1.
Jakub Lauko scored twice, Dmitry Orlov added a goal and two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots as the Bruins overcame the loss of Brad Marchand to a lower body injury to win their ninth straight.
Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton added goals for Boston.
Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 shots.
Lankinen leads Predators past Panthers 2-1
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators put a dent in the playoff hopes of the Florida Panthers with a 2-1 win.
Matt Duchene and John Leonard each scored for Nashville, which also beat Florida 7-3 at home on Feb. 18.
The Predators have won four of their last five games overall despite trading away a number of their key players before the NHL trade deadline which comes Friday.
Brandon Montour got the lone goal for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.
Bjorkstrand’s OT goal gives Kraken 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal on a power play with 1:27 left in overtime, lifting the Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Red Wings dealt two key players in the two days leading up to the NHL trade deadline on Friday. seemingly conceding they won’t make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Kraken are on pace to make their first postseason appearance in their second season as a Western Conference wild card or as one of the top three teams in the Pacific Division.
Seattle’s Jared McCann also scored twice.
Jason Zucker scores in OT, Penguins beat Lightning 5-4
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the game 2:13 into overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins completed a three-game season sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 5-4 victory Thursday night.
Zucker was wide-open in the slot and one-timed a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Penguins moved into the first wild card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of the New York Islanders.
Defenseman Jeff Petry scored twice in 25 seconds, Drew O’Connor also scored and Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins.
Ross Colton, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiymade 27 saves for the Lightning.
Senators beat Rangers 5-3 to spoil Patrick Kane’s debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Claude Giroux broke a tie early in the third period, former Ranger Derick Brassard scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat New York 5-3 on Thursday night to spoil Patrick Kane’s Rangers debut.
The Rangers led 3-2 entering the third after Vladimir Tarasenko scored a highlight-reel goal late in the second, but Ottawa scored twice in a two-minute span, then held on for its fourth straight win.
Brassard — playing his 1,000th game — tied it at 1:35 with his 11th of the season off an assist from Giroux, who beat netminder Jaroslav Halak for his 26th goal at 3:26 to put Ottawa ahead to stay.
Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle also scored for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves.