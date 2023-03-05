Suns Mavericks Basketball

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) walk down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 37 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 11 seconds to go, to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a thrilling showcase of stars for both teams.

The first meeting between Durant and Dallas' Kyrie Irving since they were traded by Brooklyn before the deadline last month was even when Durant pulled up over Tim Hardaway Jr. and Irving for the lead.

