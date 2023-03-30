NCAA LSU

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey answers questions during a news conference before a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS (AP) — This Final Four is a first for Virginia Tech and coach Kenny Brooks, and he's set to match wits with a counterpart who beat him by 42 points the last time the two met in March Madness.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey won three national championships in four trips to the Final Four with Baylor, but she doesn't have the bevy of veterans carrying a No. 1 seed into a national semifinal Friday night.

