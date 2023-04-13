Thunder Pelicans Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

MIAMI (AP) — It was October 19, the night the season started for most NBA teams. Chicago went to Miami, Oklahoma City went to Minnesota.

Nearly six months later, here they are again: Chicago at Miami, Oklahoma City at Minnesota.

