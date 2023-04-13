Lakers Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert works toward the basket while defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert rejoined the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday after a team-imposed suspension for their first play-in game, but lingering back trouble has compromised his status for the second one.

Gobert was dismissed from the arena Sunday after throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout in the second quarter of Minnesota's final regular-season game. The Wolves kept him home as punishment when they traveled to Los Angeles and lost 108-102 in overtime to the Lakers Tuesday after blowing a 15-point lead.

Tags

Recommended for you