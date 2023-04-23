Bucks Heat Basketball

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Joe Ingles (7) and forward Bobby Portis (9) defend during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Win Game 1, lose Game 2, win Game 3.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have followed the same path to 2-1 leads in their respective first-round series — and on Monday night, both will hope to break that win-one-lose-one trend and grab command of their matchups.